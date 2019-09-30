Grizzlies Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, has announced the roster for the 2019-2020 training camp presented by Vessel Kitchen.

Defenseman Taylor Richart returns for his 4th season with the Grizzlies. Richart has scored 32 goals and 60 assists in 190 games in a Utah uniform.

Also back for another season is Defenseman/Assistant Coach Teigan Zahn, who along with Richart were the only 2 Grizzlies skaters to appear in all 72 regular season games. Zahn was the Captain of the team for the 2018-19 season.

Returning forwards who played with the Grizzlies last season include Tim McGauley, Travis Barron, Mike Economos, Mitch Maxwell, Tanner Nagel and Matt Berry.

Forwards: Travis Barron, Jacob Benson, Matt Berry, Riley Christensen, Ryan Cloonan, Mike Economos, Mickey Lang, Colin Jacobs, Felix Lauzon, Mitch Maxwell, Tim McGauley, Patrick McGrath, Dalton Mills, Griffin Molino, Tanner Nagel, C.J. Stubbs, Dylan Vander Esch, Ryan Wagner, Joe Wegwerth.

Defenseman: Ryan Black, Sean Campbell, Taylor Richart, Peter Tischke, Eric Williams, Connor Yau, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Mason McDonald, Jeff Smith, Blake Wojtala.

Head Coach/General Manager Tim Branham is in his 7th season with the Grizzlies. He is the winningest head coach in Utah Grizzlies history. Assistant Coach Ryan Kinasewich is in his 3rd season as an assistant in Utah. Kinasewich is the all-time leading scorer in team history.

Trainer Brady Cufaude and Equipment Manager Matthew Schwegmann both worked together with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen in the 2018-19 season.

Season tickets, single game tickets and a variety of ticket packages, including the Grizzlies 6 game pack are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies home preseason game is on Friday, October 4th against the Idaho Steelheads. 7:00 pm face-off. The regular season begins at Maverik Center on October 11th against Idaho at 7:00 pm.

