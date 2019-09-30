Komets Open 2019 Training Camp

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets opened their 68th training camp Monday with a press luncheon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Players on the 2019 preseason roster were in attendance as local media took advantage of the preseason opportunity to meet the players and collect interviews. Training camp begins with on-ice sessions starting Monday afternoon at 3:00 on Sweetwater ice at the Coliseum.

David Franke will mark his 30th anniversary as Fort Wayne's general manager. Ben Boudreau will make his debut as head coach after serving two seasons as an assistant coach behind the Fort Wayne bench and Olivier Legault will be logging his fourth season as an assistant coach.

The Komets will again share the Central Division of the Western Conference with Cincinnati, Indy, Kalamazoo, Toledo and Wheeling. The 26-team circuit is divided into two conferences and four divisions. The Central Division and Mountain Division make up the Western Conference. The North Division and South Division represent the Eastern Conference.

Goaltender Ferguson assigned to Fort Wayne-- The Komets announced Monday that the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights have assigned goaltender Dylan Ferguson to Fort Wayne. Ferguson comes to Fort Wayne from the Vegas training camp. The Lantzville British Columbia native was selected by Dallas in round 7 of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft before being traded to Vegas by Dallas on June 27, 2017. Ferguson completed his fourth season with Kamloops last year amassing a career WHL record of 61-72-6, 3.04 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 155 games.

The Komets' preseason roster features 30 players including 15 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. Returning from last season are forwards Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli and Shawn Szydlowski. Defensemen returning are Chase Stewart and Jason Binkley. Also returning are trainer Matt Willett and equipment manager Joe Franke. Skylar Garver has been added to the locker room staff as the new assistant equipment manager.

Season opener Oct. 12 vs Kalamazoo-- The Komets will open the 2019-20 regular season ECHL schedule at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 against arch rival Kalamazoo at 7:35pm.

The Fort Wayne home schedule runs through April 5th and is filled with many affordable ticket programs and discount plans. Fans will enjoy special occasions such as Kids Seat Free nights, Family 4-Pack Nights, two Report Card nights, Marathon Fill-Up Card nights of Fridays, Deuces Wild Wednesdays and Sunday night Family post-game skates. Season ticket holders may again take advantage of the popular Season Ticket Recycling nights and more. Fans are encouraged to pick up free handy pocket schedules available at many locations around the Fort Wayne area and look for details on ticket savings and special events at this years Komet games.

Two home exhibition games-- There are two exhibition games slated against the Wheeling Nailers, both in Fort Wayne. The Komets host Wheeling Friday, Oct. 4th at 8pm and Saturday, Oct. 5th at 7:35pm.

Scrimmages open to public-- During the first week of camp, two camp on-ice practices and two scrimmages will be open to the public. For the public sessions, fans will be allowed to watch from the south end of the arena behind the south netting only and may enter through the Coliseum rotunda area. Please note that due to other Coliseum events taking place, a parking fee will charged for some sessions.

Komets Season Ticket Holder Kick-Off Event Tuesday-- The Komets will hold their annual Season Ticket Holder Kick-Off Event Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5:30pm to 8pm at Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road in Fort Wayne. Season ticket holders can pick up their tickets and complimentary bobble head of Komet legend Len Thornson. There will be a 2018-19 game-worn jersey sale, free food, photo opportunities with Icy, and a chance to meet the team.

Fort Wayne game times-- Komet home game times remain unchanged from last season. Monday through Thursday and Saturday games start at 7:35pm. Friday faceoffs are at 8pm and Sunday games begin at 5pm.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Again this year fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani as he returns for his fourth full season behind the Komet microphone broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Season tickets continue on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Single game tickets for all 36 home games and for the exhibition game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

