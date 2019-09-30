Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today the 2019-20 training camp roster.

25 players will hit the ice on Monday, Sept. 30th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center click HERE for full schedule. Below, find a breakdown of the training camp roster.

Forwards (15) - Cody Payne, Ross Olsson, Henrik Samuelsson, Ned Lukacevic, J.D. Dudek, Bo Brauer, Matt Schmalz, Barry Almeida, Tommy Tsicos, Kyle Thomas, Mike Moran, Drew Callin, Shayne Morrissey, John Schiavo, and Jason Lavallee.

Defensemen (8) - Cooper Jones, Justin Murray, Kyle McKenzie, Ivan Chukarov, Anthony Florentino, Chris Rygus, Connor Doherty, and Anthony Cortese.

Goaltenders (2) - Evan Buitenhuis and Adam Calabrese.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages, and group tickets contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

