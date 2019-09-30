Former Hershey Captain Mitchell Signs with Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Monday the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Garrett Mitchell on an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Mitchell is entering his ninth professional season and spent his first seven with the Hershey Bears (400 GP, 53g, 110 pts., 630 PIM). While with Hershey, Mitchell was a three-time captain (2015-18), guided the Bears to Calder Cup Playoffs five times and played in 52 postseason games. He led the team to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. He will wear #36 with Reading.

In 2018-19, Mitchell skated for HKM Zvolen (Slovakia) and was second in the league with seven playoff goals (9 pts., 11 GP). In the regular season, he scored four goals and 10 points in 28 games.

The 28-year-old stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 198 pounds. He is a Regina, SK native and was selected in the sixth round (175 ov.) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by Washington. He played junior hockey for Regina (WHL) and posted 51 goals, 112 points and 465 PIM in 264 career games.

