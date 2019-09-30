Indy Fuel Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs have announced the club's roster for 2019 Training Camp, set to begin Monday, September 30 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion.

The 2019 Training Camp roster features 26 total players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. The group features nine players who appeared on the 2018-19 Indy Fuel roster. Five players will appear at training camp on Rockford IceHogs contracts as well as two under contract with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

In addition to announcing the Training Camp roster, the Fuel announced the signings of forwards Billy Exell Jr and Sam Povorozniouk. Povorozniouk has been signed to a 2019 Standard Player Contract (SPC) while Exell Jr will attend the Fuel camp on a Pro Tryout Contract (PTO). Povorozniouk spent the 2018-19 season in German DEL2 playing for EC Kassel Huskies. In 42 games with the Huskies, he tallied eight goals and 15 assists. Exell Jr signs with Indy after spending four years with the University of Minnesota Duluth (NCAA). In four years with the Bulldogs, Exell Jr had 24 points (11g, 13a) in 130 games, helping the team to two back-to-back NCAA National Championships.

Training Camp begins Monday, September 30 with team practice beginning at 10 a.m. The Fuel will host camp at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion and it will conclude with a home-and-home exhibition matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5. The initial roster can be viewed below as well as downloaded here.

2019 Indy Fuel Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Joe Sullivan, Karl El-Mir, Jack Jenkins, Matt Rupert, Spencer Watson, Brendan Warren, Jay Dickman, Sam Povorozniouk, Derian Plouffe, Michael Doherty, Mathew Thompson, Graham Knott, Nathan Noel, Liam Coughlin, Billy Exell Jr

Defensemen: Tim Shoup, Sam Thibault, Keoni Texeira, Alex Brooks, Braden Hellems, Craig Wyszomirski, Dmitri Osipov, Josh McArdle

Goaltenders: Charles Williams, Gordon Defiel, Chase Marchand

