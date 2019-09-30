Cyclones Announce Training Camp Roster

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced the roster for their 2019 Training Camp. The 29-man list features 10 players who suited up for the Cyclones in 2018-19, as well as 12 players who are entering their first full season of pro hockey. Additionally, the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, have sent nine players to Cincinnati. They are included in the Training Camp Roster that can be found below.

2019 Cyclones Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15): Darik Angeli, Shaw Boomhower, Brendan Harms, Hayden Hulton, Mason Mitchel, Nate Mitton, Zach Nieminen (TO), Jonny Ruiz (TO), Jesse Schultz, Ryan Siroky, Jake Smith, Brady Vail, Justin Vaive, Cory Ward, John Wiitala

Defensemen (10): Justin Baudry, Tobie Bisson, Theo Calvas, Andrew DeBrincat, Kurt Gosselin, Frank Hora, Brandon McMartin (TO), Kyle Rhodes, Tucker Ross (TO), Devante Stephens,

Goaltenders (4): Michael Houser, Sean Romeo, Hayden Stewart (TO), Danny Tirone (TO)

(TO) indicates player on tryout agreement

The Cyclones have also suspended forward Mike Marnell and defenseman Andrew Tessier . Marnell and Tessier have elected to retire from professional hockey, and by placing them on suspension, Cincinnati retains their rights should they choose to resume their hockey careers this season.

