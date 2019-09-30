Growlers Announce 2019-20 Training Camp Roster

September 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





Mississauga, ON - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Marlies and Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the details of the club's 2019 Training Camp, taking place in Mississauga and Brampton, Ontario.

A total of 31 skaters, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders comprise the Growlers' roster to start training camp, which kicks off at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Among the 31 players in attendance, 15 are AHL or NHL contracted players assigned by the Toronto Marlies, and 10 returning players from the 2018-19 championship team.

The Growlers will take to the ice for the first time on Tuesday, October 1, and will skate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Mississauga at 10:30 am.

The Growlers then begin their preseason schedule on Friday, October 4 at the Cassie Campbell Community Centre - Arena B in Brampton against the ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, the Brampton Beast. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 pm ET/9:30 NT.

Newfoundland and Brampton will both conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday, October 5 with an exhibition game at Earnscliffe Recreation Centre - Pad 2 at 5:00 pm ET/6:30pm NT.

Both exhibition games will be broadcasted live from Brampton by Growlers play-by-play voice Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/NLGrowlers.

Following Sunday's game against Brampton, the Growlers will return home to St. John's to finish preparations ahead of opening night on October 11 against the Reading Royals.

Season tickets for the Newfoundland Growlers are currently on sale, and there still is time to secure your seats before the 2019-2020 season begins. Purchase online at www.mileonecentre.com, by phone by calling 576-7657 or in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office.

