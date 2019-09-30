Mavericks Announce Training Camp Roster

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced the club's training camp roster on Monday. Mavericks Training Camp is presented by Yummy Favorites.

The following players, listed alphabetically, will be attending Mavericks training camp.

Forwards

Greg Betzold

Rocco Carzo

Corey Durocher

Darian Dziurzynski

David Dziurzynski

C.J. Eick

Ryan Galt

Matt Gaudreau

Tad Kozun

Bryan Lemos

Jade McMullen

Luke Nogard

Michael Parks

Loren Ulett

Ryan Van Stralen

Jack Walker

Defensemen

Terrance Amorosa

Brett Beauvais

Cole Fraser

John Furgele

Neal Goff

Kevin McKernan

Derek Pratt

Zach Todd (on tryout)

Justin Woods

Goaltenders

Nick Schneider

Hayden Hawkey (on tryout)

For the full training camp schedule, please visit kcmavericks.com All practices are open to the public in the main bowl of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

