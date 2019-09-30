Mavericks Announce Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced the club's training camp roster on Monday. Mavericks Training Camp is presented by Yummy Favorites.
The following players, listed alphabetically, will be attending Mavericks training camp.
Forwards
Greg Betzold
Rocco Carzo
Corey Durocher
Darian Dziurzynski
David Dziurzynski
C.J. Eick
Ryan Galt
Matt Gaudreau
Tad Kozun
Bryan Lemos
Jade McMullen
Luke Nogard
Michael Parks
Loren Ulett
Ryan Van Stralen
Jack Walker
Defensemen
Terrance Amorosa
Brett Beauvais
Cole Fraser
John Furgele
Neal Goff
Kevin McKernan
Derek Pratt
Zach Todd (on tryout)
Justin Woods
Goaltenders
Nick Schneider
Hayden Hawkey (on tryout)
For the full training camp schedule, please visit kcmavericks.com All practices are open to the public in the main bowl of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
