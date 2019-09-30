Thunder Announces Training Camp Schedule

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the schedule for training camp that will kick off on Tuesday, October 1st at the Wichita Ice Center.

Starting on October 1st, the team will hit the ice at the Wichita Ice Center and will be highlighted off by an exhibition game starting at 7 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The team will also hold an intersquad scrimmage on Wednesday, October 2nd at 2 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend this event as well.

Media will be invited to meet the players and coaching staff for Media Day, which starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th at INTRUST Bank Arena inside the Platinum Room. All media is encouraged to RSVP ahead of time.

Fans are invited to attend on-ice sessions at the Wichita Ice Center, which are open to the public.

Training Camp Schedule:

Tuesday, October 1st 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 2nd 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., 2 p.m. Intersquad Scrimmage

Thursday, October 3rd 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Friday, October 4th 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, October 5th 7 p.m. vs Tulsa Oilers (Wichita Ice Center)

Monday, October 7th 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 8th 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 9th 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Media Day

Thursday, October 10th 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

