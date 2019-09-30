K-Wings Reveal Training Camp Schedule

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, revealed its full training camp schedule Monday leading up to the team's season opening game Saturday, Oct. 12 at Fort Wayne. A full training camp roster will be announced Tuesday ahead of the team's first official practice.

All practices will be at Wings Event Center and open to the public during camp. Kalamazoo will host the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. in an exhibition game, with tickets available for just $5. Kalamazoo Wings season ticket holders get in free and will be able to pick up their season tickets that night.

Kalamazoo Wings 2019 Training Camp Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Friday, Oct. 4 - Preseason Game vs. Toledo Walleye, 7:00 p.m. (Wings Event Center)

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Preseason Game AT Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m. (Huntington Center)

Sunday, Oct. 6 - No Practice

Monday, Oct. 7 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Thursday, Oct. 10 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Friday, Oct. 11 - Practice, 10:30 a.m. (Wings Event Center)

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Season Opener AT Fort Wayne Komets, 7:35 p.m. (Memorial Coliseum)**

**Official Kalamazoo Wings Watch Party - Old Burdick's at Wings West

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game. Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10.

2019-20 K-Wings season tickets, partial plans and 5-packs are on sale now! Visit KWings.com for details.

