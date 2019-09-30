Americans Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson are proud to announce the 2019 Americans Training Camp Roster. Camp got underway today at Allen Event Center Community Rink.
Forwards - Spencer Asuchak, Mike Hedden, Regan Nagy, Braylon Shmyr, Jason Salvaggio, Gabe Gagne, Jordan Topping, Brett Pollock, Shawn O'Donnell, R.T Rice, Eddie Matsushima, J.M Piotrowski and Alex Guptill
Defense - Turner Ottenbreit, Kayle Doetzel, Ben Owen, Josh Victor and Ricardo Regala
Goalies - Jake Paterson and Evan Weninger
The Minnesota Wild have assigned the following players to Allen from AAA Iowa Wild; forwards Olivier Archambault and Tyler Sheehy, defenseman Alex Breton, Jack Sadek and Stepan Falkovsky, and goalie Dereck Baribeau.
The Americans will play their lone preseason game this coming Friday night, in Missouri, against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. The Red vs. White Scrimmage will be Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:15 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.
