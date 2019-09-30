IceMen Announce Training Camp Roster; Add Several Players

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday their 2019 Training Camp roster. The Icemen will open their third training camp with a total of 25 players comprised of three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 14 forwards.

Prior to camp, the Icemen agreed to terms with Kyle Shapiro (D), Ian McKinnon (F), Ryan Norman (F), Taylor Best (F), Denys Tsaruk (G) and Christoffer Hernberg (G). In addition, the team added forward Cole Golka to a tryout contract. Additional players are expected to be added to the roster in the coming weeks.

The Icemen will open camp with the following players:

Goalies (3)

Denys Tsaruk

Christoffer Hernberg

Griffen Outhouse

Defensemen (8)

2 - Kyle Shapiro

6 - Mitch Jones

10 - Dajon Mingo

12 - Jack Glover

24 - Nick Wright

28 - Hayden Shaw

47 - Dalton Thrower

TBD - Graeme Craig

Forwards (14)

8 - Chase Witala

11 - Chase Lang

13 - Emerson Clark

16 - Beau McCue

19 - Shane Walsh

17 - Everett Clark

22 - Ian McKinnon

23 - Ryan Norman

25 - Roman Uchyn

26 - Garret Ross

27 - Bobby Lynch

29 - Cole Golka

51 - Jacob Reichert

94 - Taylor Best

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

