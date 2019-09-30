IceMen Announce Training Camp Roster; Add Several Players
September 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday their 2019 Training Camp roster. The Icemen will open their third training camp with a total of 25 players comprised of three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 14 forwards.
Prior to camp, the Icemen agreed to terms with Kyle Shapiro (D), Ian McKinnon (F), Ryan Norman (F), Taylor Best (F), Denys Tsaruk (G) and Christoffer Hernberg (G). In addition, the team added forward Cole Golka to a tryout contract. Additional players are expected to be added to the roster in the coming weeks.
The Icemen will open camp with the following players:
Goalies (3)
Denys Tsaruk
Christoffer Hernberg
Griffen Outhouse
Defensemen (8)
2 - Kyle Shapiro
6 - Mitch Jones
10 - Dajon Mingo
12 - Jack Glover
24 - Nick Wright
28 - Hayden Shaw
47 - Dalton Thrower
TBD - Graeme Craig
Forwards (14)
8 - Chase Witala
11 - Chase Lang
13 - Emerson Clark
16 - Beau McCue
19 - Shane Walsh
17 - Everett Clark
22 - Ian McKinnon
23 - Ryan Norman
25 - Roman Uchyn
26 - Garret Ross
27 - Bobby Lynch
29 - Cole Golka
51 - Jacob Reichert
94 - Taylor Best
The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
