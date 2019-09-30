Steelheads Reveal 2019 Training Camp Roster

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have announced the roster ahead of the first practice of the 2019 Training Camp.

The camp roster consists of 25 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Eight players have rookie eligibility, and five have signed either a NHL contract with the Dallas Stars or an AHL contract with the Texas Stars. In total, 19 players have previous ECHL experience coming into this season.

The Steelheads begin their first practice today at 11:00 a.m. inside CenturyLink Arena, and all practices throughout training camp will be on their home ice as well as the team's lone home preseason game. Practices are free and open to the public, and the complete practice schedule can be found here.

2019 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards (14): Zack Andrusiak, Joe Basaraba, Conner Bleackley, Max Coatta, Freddy Gerard, Matt Lippa, Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz, Spencer Naas, Anthony Nellis, David Powlowski, Marc-Olivier Roy, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White

Defensemen (8): Nolan Gluchowski, Tanner Jago, Keegan Kanzig, Jeff King, Brady Norrish, Colton Saucerman, Eric Sweetman, Ondrej Vala

Goaltenders (3): Austin Lotz, Colton Point, Tomas Sholl

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend.

