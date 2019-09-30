Defenseman Jake Linhart Re-Signs with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Jake Linhart for the 2019-20 season.

Linhart, 23, returns to Glens Falls following a rookie season that saw him record 30 points (8 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games at the ECHL level and five games at the AHL level. The Brookfield, WI native earned his first career American Hockey League call-up last season with the Hershey Bears and recorded an assist.

"We are happy to have Jake back this season," Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "He was an extremely valuable player to us last season and will continue to be this season as well. His production and poise are top-notch and we're excited to see what he brings to Glens Falls in October."

Linhart played four seasons for the Wisconsin University Badgers where he recorded 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) in 142 games. In 2016-17, Linhart was named to the NCAA (B1G) Second All-Star Team, the same season that saw him net a college career-high 23 points. Before attending Wisconsin, Linhart played in two seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. The 5'11, 185-pound defenseman skated in 116 games and recorded 27 points.

