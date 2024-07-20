Walk-off Walk Leads to Lehigh Valley Victory Over WooSox

July 20, 2024

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - On a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Cal Stevenson worked a walk to give the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-7, 47-46) a walk-off win over the Worcester Red Sox (10-9, 45-49) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs started the scoring in the first inning when Kody Clemens lifted an opposite-field homer over the left-field fence to put Lehigh Valley on top 1-0.

The WooSox responded by plating a pair in the second. Nick Sogard walked to lead off the inning. Niko Kavadas doubled to right to put runners at second and third. With one out, Matthew Lugo laced an RBI single to left to put the WooSox on the board. Eddy Alvarez then laid down a bunt that scored Kavadas and gave Worcester the lead.

In the bottom of the third, Darick Hall homered to center field to tie the game at two.

But Worcester responded again in the fourth, when Niko Kavadas blasted a go-ahead, solo homer to right. Since the start of the second half (June 25), Kavadas is hitting .383 with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI in 14 games.

Lehigh Valley tied the game again in the sixth on a Cody Roberts run-scoring single.

Vaughn Grissom began a rehab assignment. Grissom went 0-for-2, drawing two walks and stealing a base in four plate appearances as the WooSox designated hitter.

In his 17th start of the season, Jason Alexander allowed two runs over five innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out five. Over his last seven appearances, Alexander has a 2.55 ERA. It marked the tenth time this season he has pitched at least five innings.

The WooSox wrap up their series with the IronPigs tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Richard Fitts (5-4, 4.76 ERA) is scheduled to oppose David Buchanan (6-3, 5.03). Radio coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

