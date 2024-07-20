Bisons Fall in Extra Innings in 8-3 Loss to Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons could not overcome a five-run 11 th inning in an 8-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

Rafael Lantigua was a key piece of the offensive attack for Buffalo in the loss to Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre Saturday night. Lantigua was as reliable as ever, notching two hits in three at bats to lead the team in hits. Lantigua would also drive in two out of the three runs for the Bisons while scoring a run himself.

Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre was led by J.C. Escarra and Oswald Peraza on offense. Escarra went 4-5 at the plate scoring a run for the club and registering an RBI. Peraza would notch two hits in three at bats scoring two runs and drawing two walks.

The Bisons struck first in the bottom of the first thanks to Lantigua. Buffalo would go up 2-0 after a two-run single from Lantigua. Gabriel Cancel and Will Robertson would score on the play to end the inning.

A walk with the bases loaded cut the RailRiders deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second. J.C Escarra would score with Brandon Lockridge drawing the walk for the ballclub. Buffalo responded in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of Miguel Hiraldo. Lantigua would score off an RBI single from Hiraldo to give the Bisons a 3-1 lead.

Scranton would continue to inch back into the game throughout the night, bringing them within one in the top of the sixth. A wild pitch would allow Oswald Peraza to score to cut the Buffalo to 3-2. Jeter Downs drove in the game tying run in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly that evened up the score at 3-3. Peraza would score on the flyout.

The Bisons bullpen was instrumental in keeping Saturday night a low scoring affair through the first nine innings with James Kaprielian getting the start for Buffalo. Kaprielian would pitch five innings only giving up one run and notching a strikeout. Luis Quinones pitched two innings of relief giving up one run and throwing two strikeouts. Hayden Juenger would also pitch an inning of relief as well as Mason Fluharty would notch a strikeout in two innings of work.

The Bisons would be forced to play extra innings emulating the night prior in the 1-0 walk off win over the RailRiders. The Bisons would not be able to repeat walk-offs as the RailRiders would take their first lead of the night in a five-run inning that sealed the game for the ballclub. T.J Rumfield, Taylor Trammell, Jorbit Vivas, Lockridge, and Escarra would all score in the inning.

The Bisons will conclude the three-game series against Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm with Chad Dallas (2-3, 6.34) expected to make the start for Buffalo.

