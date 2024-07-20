Sounds, Tides Postponed Due to Wet Grounds
July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Norfolk, Va. - Saturday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to wet grounds and unplayable field conditions at Harbor Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 21.
The first pitch for Sunday's pair of seven-inning games will be at 1:05 p.m. central time, with game two to follow the conclusion of game one.
After tomorrow's doubleheader, the Sounds will return to First Horizon Park to take on the Charlotte Knights, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:35 p.m.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
