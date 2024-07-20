Hall Hits Historic Home Run as Pigs Walk-off WooSox

Allentown, PA - Darrick Hall sits atop the IronPigs franchise home run leaderboard with 70 career home runs as Lehigh Valley (47-46, 13-7) wins in a walk-off, walk against the Worcester Red Sox (45-49, 10-9) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Kody Clemens struck first for Lehigh Valley with a lead-off home run in the first inning.

Worcester then fought back and took the lead in the next frame. The WooSox walked, struck out and then doubled. Matthew Lugo took advantage and singled to tie the game at one. Eddy Alvarez then had a sacrifice bunt up the first baseline to push Worcester ahead 2-1.

In the last of the third with two outs, Darick Hall homered to center field to pass Andy Tracy (69) for the most home runs in IronPigs history and tie the game at two.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Niko Kavadas hit a solo home run to right to give the WooSox the lead 3-2.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, two walks extended the inning. Lehigh Valley capitalized with a Cody Roberts single which tied the game at three.

In the ninth, Lehigh Valley loaded the bases and Cal Stevenson walked on a 3-2 count to score Buddy Kennedy and secure a victory for the IronPigs.

Tyler Gilbert (4-1) earned the win for Lehigh Valley as he worked one inning of relief and struck out two batters.

Ryan Zeferjahn (0-3) takes the loss for Worcester as he pitched 1.1 innings, walked three batters and struck out three.

The 'Pigs and WooSox conclude their series Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. The Pigs plan for David Buchanan (6-3, 5.03) to pitch against Worcester's Richard Fitts (5-4, 4.76).

