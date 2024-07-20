Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 20 at Syracuse

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (13-6, 51-41) vs. Syracuse Mets (12-7, 58-35)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-5, 6.66) vs. RHP Kodai Senga (0-0, 1.23)

YEBBA'S HEARTBREAK: Rochester dropped the first of a three-game set in Syracuse Friday night, 13-2...The Syracuse offense exploded in the first and fifth innings, scoring all 13 runs across both frames...2B DARREN BAKER led the Rochester offense, finishing 2-for-5 and scored both of the Red Wing runs in the contest...INF/RHP ERICK MEJIA became the second position player to pitch for Rochester last three games, and tossed a clean eighth inning in his first career appearance with a strikeout...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE will toe the rubber for Rochester in tonight's contest, against Syracuse RHP Kodai Senga.

BAKER'S DOUBLE DOZEN: 2B DARREN BAKER smacked two singles for his 24th multi-hit performance of the season last night, finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored...the University of California product's 24 multi-hit games is the most on the team, three ahead of Juan Yepez who has 21...over the month of July, the lefty-hand hitting second baseman's 17 hits leads the team, his .283 (17-for-60) batting average is second best on the team, and his six RBI are tied for second-most.

MEJIA MOUND: INF/RHP ERICK MEJIA spun a clean inning in relief last night, and became the second position player to pitch for Rochester in its last three games after C JARRETT GONZALES tossed 2.0 frames on 7/13...the Dominican Republic native struck out one in his first career relief appearance, and now carries a 0.00 career ERA.

(A)DON AND DUSTED: RHP JOAN ADON turned in his sixth straight scoreless outing since being moved to the bullpen last night, and allowed one hit while striking out one and walking one over 3.0 innings of work...since his first relief appearance of the season on 6/25, the Dominican Republic native holds a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/8.1 IP) and is holding opposing batters to a .148 batting average (4 H/27 AB) which is second lowest on the team behind RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA (0.80).

CREWSIN' FOR A BRUISIN': CF DYLAN CREWS extended his team-leading hit streak to six games last night, finishing 1-for-4 with a walk...the second overall pick in last year's MLB Draft holds an .831 OPS and a .296 (8-for-27) batting average since his hitting streak began on 7/5, first and second-best among all qualified hitters on the team, respectively, over that stretch...

Since the LSU alumni was promoted to Triple-A on 6/18, Crews' three home runs and eight extra-base hits are tied for most on the team, his 24 hits ranks second, and his .400 slugging percentage and .711 OPS are both third-best among all qualified hitters.

HOUSE PARTY: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to four games in last night's contest, finishing 1-for-4 with a double...the Nationals top prospect has recorded a hit in each of his four Triple-A games since being promoted on 7/9...House's three doubles are the most by a Red Wing since his promotion, his .313 (5 H/16 AB) batting average ranks third, and his .500 on-base percentage and .813 OPS are both fourth-best.

