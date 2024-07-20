Peralta Promoted to White Sox Saturday

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 4:05 p.m. doubleheader against the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

LHP Sammy Peralta was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today for the second time this season. With the Knights, Peralta has gone 1-0 with one save and a 1.08 ERA in 14 games (16.2 IP).

A total of 24 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9 & 7/20), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19) and C Chuckie Robinson (7/19). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

RHP Johan Domínguez was promoted back to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. In 17 games (14 starts) with the Knights this season, Dominguez is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA (71.2 IP). He made one start with Double-A Birmingham on July 11 at Mississippi, allowing just one run over seven innings pitched (L, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO).

