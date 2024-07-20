Redbirds Take Game Two in Front of Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park
July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a three-game homestand with a 2-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
In front of 10,058 fans at AutoZone Park, the second sellout of the season and largest crowd since July 3, 2021, Memphis leaned on the pitching staff for the one-run victory. Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell (2-1) allowed just one run on five hits, walked one and struck out five in 7.2 innings pitched, the longest start of his Triple-A career. Bedell's lone run allowed came on a solo home run in the first inning.
Ryan Loutos and MLB Rehabber Riley O'Brien (S, 1) combined for the final four outs. O'Brien made his first appearance with the Redbirds on an MLB Rehab Assignment.
Shortstop Jose Fermin led the way at the plate. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Second baseman Thomas Saggese drove home the winning run with a two-out single in the third inning. Saggese went 1-for-2 with a walk and the RBI.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a three-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Sunday, July 21 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
