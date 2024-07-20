Alvarez Jr. and Logue Shine But Stripers Drop Both Games in Doubleheader with Charlotte

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Zach Logue carved through the Charlotte Knights (10-8) over 4.0 perfect innings and Nacho Alvarez Jr. homered in game one, but missed opportunities on offense plagued the Gwinnett Stripers (9-11) throughout a doubleheader as the Knights took the opener 5-4 and shutout Gwinnett 2-0 in game two on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Charlotte broke out for a three-run first inning, punctuated by a two-run homer by Colson Montgomery. Alvarez Jr. clobbered a solo homer (7) to get the Stripers on the board in the home half. After Charlotte assumed a 4-1 lead in the top of the second, Gwinnett rallied for three runs to tie the game at 4-4 on two RBI doubles by Alvarez Jr. and Andrew Velazquez. Lenyn Sosa doubled in Dominic Fletcher in the top of the fifth off Jackson Stephens (L,1-5) for the decisive run.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Taylor Widener struck out Zach Remillard with the bases loaded to preserve a 0-0 tie. Montgomery led off the seventh inning with a double and scored on an RBI single by Carlos Perez. A wild pitch by Daysbel Hernandez (L, 4-1) scored Perez from third and made it 2-0.

Key Contributors: Alvarez Jr. homered in game one and went a combined 5-for-7 over the twin-bill. Logue (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) was masterful in game two on the mound. Velazquez and Luke Williams each had multi-hit games in game one.

Noteworthy: The two longest individual on-base streaks were extended as Chadwick Tromp reached 18 games and Drake Baldwin increased his to 17 games. The Stripers were shut out for just the fourth time this season. In his return to Coolray Field after Tommy John surgery last season, Ian Anderson went 3.2 innings (6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) and 70 pitches in game one for Gwinnett.

Next Game (Sunday, July 21): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, and 1:00 p.m. ET on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-3, 5.97 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by LHP Jake Eder (NR) for Charlotte. It's COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

