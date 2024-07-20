Knights Sweep the Stripers on Saturday

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights earned a sweep of Saturday's doubleheader against the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. Charlotte won game one by a score of 5-4 and went on to win game two by a score of 2-0. The red-hot Knights have now won five consecutive games and are now 10-8 in the second half of the season.

In game one on Saturday, Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery returned to the lineup and launched his 12th home run of the season. Montgomery, who reached base twice in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game last Saturday, went 2-for-3 with the home run and two RBI in game one this Saturday.

Second baseman Lenyn Sosa, who also returned to the lineup, went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two stolen bases and an RBI. Sosa was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Nick Nastrini started game one and did not factor in the decision after he allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits over three innings. RHP Aaron McGarity (6-1, 2.83) earned the win in relief of Nastrini. McGarity, who fanned one batter in the fourth frame, notched his team-high sixth win of the season. RHP Adisyn Coffey earned his fourth save of the season after he retired the final four batters of the game.

The Knights put another strong effort together in game two on Saturday, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to go on for the doubleheader sweep. Montgomery started the inning off with a double, designated hitter Wilmer Difo moved Montgomery over to third with a sacrifice bunt, and catcher Carlos Pérez singled home the go-ahead run. The Knights later added an insurance run in the inning on a wild pitch, which scored Pérez from third base.

RHP Cory Abbott (4-1, 4.06) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. Abbott fanned four batters over two shutout innings. RHP Josimar Cousin earned his first save of the season after he tossed a scoreless seventh inning. RHP Davis Martin started the game and was sharp, allowing just two hits over four shutout innings. The game was delayed 44 minutes due to rain.

The Knights will conclude the three-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers from Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. from Coolray Field and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

