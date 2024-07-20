Iowa Drops Close Contest in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN - The Iowa Cubs (42-53) fell in a close contest against the Memphis Redbirds (48-47) on Saturday night.

Iowa grabbed the lead in the early goings of tonight's ballgame with a solo home run in the top of the first inning by Alexander Canario. Unfortunately for the I-Cubs, however, the lead turned into a deficit over the following two innings.

The Redbirds tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second off an RBI double by Jose Fermin. Memphis then jumped in front in the third inning when Thomas Saggese sent an RBI single into center field which made the score 2-1.

The bats then fell relatively silent for both teams over the course of the middle innings as Iowa starter Brandon Birdsell and Memphis starter Ian Bedell held the offenses in check through the sixth inning keeping the score at 2-1.

Ultimately the score of 2-1 held for the remainder of the game as the I-Cubs couldn't bring in another run down the stretch.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Owen Caissie went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game played since July 4.

- Caleb Kilian tossed two scoreless innings with one hit and one strikeout in a rehab outing.

- Iowa has now played in 34 one-run games this season. It owns a record of 20-14 in those instances.

Iowa and Memphis will close out their three-game series with the finale tomorrow, July 21. First pitch from AutoZone Park is slated for 1:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

