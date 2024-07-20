SWB Game Notes - July 20

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-12, 49-43) @ Buffalo Bisons (6-13, 43-50)

Game 93 | Road Game 49 | Sahlen Field | Saturday, July 20, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (5-5, 6.70) vs RHP James Kaprielian (0-1, 9.00)

ONE IS A LONELY NUMBER- After going 3-1 in one-run contests last week and dropping last night's game 1-0, the RailRiders are now 13-13 in one-run contests. They are 10-8 in two-run games and 9-6 in three-run decisions. The RailRiders have also played in three 1-0 score games winning just one.

WHAT'S LEFT- The RailRiders have played 92 games of a 149-game season due to a prior cancellation from the first half against Buffalo. They have 26 road contests to play and 31 home games at PNC Field. The final game of the summer is on September 22 when the team wraps up against the Bisons.

HELLO JC ESCARRA- SWB adds catcher turned utility player JC Escarra to their roster with Carlos Narvaez up in the big leagues and Peter Serruto on the development list. Escarra has played 72 contests with Double-A Somerset for a .233 average. The 29-year-old has spent most of his time catching and playing the corner infields but has also debuted in left and right fields.

NEWLY ADDED THOMAS PANNONE- The New York Yankees signed free agent Thomas Pannone to a minor league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty starter was released by the Cubs after making 19 starts for Triple-A Iowa. Pannone joins his seventh organization while having pitched in the majors for two of them. With Toronto and Milwaukee, Pannone made 50 appearances for a 5.46 earned run average in the Bigs.

STRIKEOUT CITY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters struck out 19 times in the contest, tying a franchise record for most K's in a single frame set back on May 19, 2023 at Syracuse. The 19 punchouts by the Buffalo pitching staff set a new modern era club record

WHAT WILL WILL DO - Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren is set to make his organization-high 19th start of the season tonight and his third against Buffalo. His last outing was just four and two thirds frames. Warren has had four quality starts and reached the sixth frame five times, including exactly a month ago against the Bisons at PNC Field. Warren has lowered his rate of home run balls, only allowing one in his last four starts. He has the second most strikeouts (98) in the Yankees farm system, just two behind prospect Zach Messinger.

CHASEN BACK TO NY- Reliever Chasen Shreve has yet to allow an earned run in six appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He spent parts of four seasons from 2015-2017 and 2022 affiliated with New York. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has a 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

International League Stories from July 20, 2024

