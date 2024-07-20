RailRiders Stop Bisons 8-3 in eleven

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 8-3 in eleven innings. J.C. Escarra had a four-hit day while driving in the winning run in his RailRiders debut. The bullpen pitched six frames of hitless ball to quiet the Bisons.

The Bisons got off to a hot start in the first inning plating a pair of runs. Gabriel Cancel reached on an error by Oswald Peraza and then a pair walks loaded the bases. Rafael Lantigua scorched a two-run double for the early lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got one back in the second. Escarra and Oscar González notched back-to-back singles and Taylor Trammell walked to load the bases. Brandon Lockridge worked a free pass to drive in a run.

Buffalo's Michael Hiraldo had an RBI base hit in the fourth to make it 3-1.

Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren took the team through five strong allowing three runs, but just one earned. He struck out nine.

The RailRiders made it a one-run game in the sixth as Peraza scored on a wild pitch. He led off with a walk and then a Jeter Downs single pushed him into scoring position allowing him to cross the plate.

In the top of the eighth inning, SWB tied it up at three apiece. Peraza led off with a double and moved over to third on a groundout. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Jeter Downs knotted it up.

Once again, the bullpen kept the game in check. Art Warren and Yerry De Los Santos each tossed a clean frame. Alex Mauricio pitched an inning and a third of scoreless ball. Anthony Misieiwcz (W, 3-2) finished the ninth strong.

Neither team could score a run in the tenth as Misiewicz stranded the ghost runner with a pair of strikeouts.

The RailRiders shined in their first 11th inning of the season. T.J. Rumfield began on second and a sacrifice bunt from Downs moved him to third. Escarra recorded his fourth hit of the day with a run scoring double for a 4-3 advantage. After González was hit by a pitch, Trammell got aboard on a fielder's choice. Brandon Lockridge followed with a shot through the whole on the left side to plate two more. Jorbit Vivas was hit by a pitch to get aboard to keep the line moving. Back-to-back RBI knocks from Agustín Ramírez and Peraza made it 8-3.

Phil Bickford sat down the side 1-2-3 in the bottom half to secure the team's 50th victory of the season.

The RailRiders will wrap up their series at the Buffalo Bisons with a 1:05 PM first pitch on Sunday. Then the team return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 7-12, 50-43

