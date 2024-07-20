Shrimp Sweep Bulls, 3-2 & 6-4
July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Durham Bulls were swept in a Saturday doubleheader by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 and 6-4 at 121 Financial Ballpark, in a rain-interrupted evening that ended in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
The Shrimp (10-9) won the opener on a bases loaded walk with two outs in the seventh inning by Joe Record (L, 1-1). The game was delayed for two hours and 24 minutes in the fourth inning due to a harsh thunderstorm cell moving through the area.
In the nightcap, Durham (9-11) took a 2-0 lead in the first, then bumped it to 3-0 in the third on a single by Bob Seymour. But Jacksonville scored four times against Joe Rock (L, 4-4), keyed by a three-run homer from Jonathan Guzman to take a 4-3 lead.
The Bulls tied the game in the fifth as Ronny Simon tripled to lead off the frame, then scored on a single by Logan Driscoll. Again, the Shrimp scored late to tear away the win. Jacksonville scored twice in the sixth against Rock to complete the sweep.
Durham's road trip concludes Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with Drew Rasmussen expected to open for the Bulls on a major league rehab outing for Tampa Bay.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
