Beer Continues Hot Streak as Indians Fall Short, 7-4
July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Seth Beer stayed hot while bashing a solo home run in the fifth inning, but the Omaha Storm Chasers rallied behind a grand slam to slide past the Indianapolis Indians 7-4 on Saturday night at Werner Park.
With the Indians (7-11, 40-51) leading 4-2 in the sixth after an Alika Williams double, Beer's solo blast and back-to-back RBI singles from Henry Davis and Jake Lamb, the Storm Chasers (11-9, 60-33) responded in grand fashion. In the bottom half of the inning, Rodolfo Durán crushed a grand slam off Ryan Borucki (L, 1-1) to put Omaha out in front.
The Storm Chasers capped their scoring in the eighth after Brian O'Keefe smacked a solo blast for Omaha's final run of the contest.
Omaha starter Chandler Champlain punched out three Indians batters while allowing four earned runs across 5.0 innings. Walter Pennington (W, 6-3) tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings and Evan Sisk (S, 5) pitched a clean inning to close the door on the action. The Storm Chasers relievers combined for 4.0 innings with two strikeouts.
Beer extended his hitting streak to six games and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13.
Jake Woodford yielded two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout before the bullpen took over in the sixth. Borucki, Justin Bruihl and Fineas Del Bonta-Smith tossed a combined 3.0 innings with four strikeouts in the loss.
The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their three-game series on Sunday evening at 6:05 PM ET. RHP Luis Cessa (3-4, 4.61) will take the bump for Indy against LHP Daniel Lynch IV (6-0, 3.89).
