Saints Pound Out 19 Hits in 11-3 Dismantling of Mud Hens

July 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - All nine Saints hitters got in on the act on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. Each batter collected a hit, seven of nine had a multi-hit, six of nine scored a run, and five of nine collected an RBI as the Saints rolled over the Toledo Mud Hens 11-3.

The first seven hitters reached for the Saints in the second and it resulted in four runs. Wynton Bernard led off with a single to right and he scored on a triple from Anthony Prato putting the Saints up 1-0. Patrick Winkel then lined a single off the glove of the first baseman Spencer Torkelson that scored Prato making it 2-0. After a walk to Payton Eeles, Dalton Shuffield made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left-center as Eeles went to third. After Shuffield was thrown out trying to steal second, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked. Rylan Bannon's RBI infield single to third gave the Saints a 4-0 lead.

The Mud Hens got two back in the bottom of the inning. Torkelson led off with a walk and scored on an RBI double from Bligh Madris cutting the Saints lead to 4-1. Madris moved up to third on a fly out and scored on a single from Justice Bigbie getting the Mud Hens to within 4-2.

From there, the Saints rattled off seven consecutive runs. In their very next at bat, the Saints answered. Chris Williams led off with a double to the gap in left-center. With one out Prato made it 5-2 with an RBI single to left-center. Winkel walked and a groundout moved the runners to second and third. Shuffield singled to left scoring Prato as Winkel was thrown out at home trying to score as well, but the Saints grabbed a 6-2 lead.

Patience paid off for the Saints in the seventh as they tacked on another run. With one out Yunior Severino singled to right. Williams followed with a walk and Bernard singled to center loading the bases. Prato drew a walk forcing in a run giving the Saints a 7-2 lead.

The Saints put the finishing touches on their romp with a four-run ninth. Williams led off with a double to right-center and moved to third on a single to right by Bernard. Bernard finished the night 3-5 with two runs scored. Prato wrapped up his career night with an RBI single to center giving the Saints an 8-2 lead. Prato went a perfect 3-3 with a triple, two walks, a career-high four RBI, and three runs scored. Winkel's RBI infield single to third increased the lead to 9-2. He finished the night 3-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Payton Eeles became the final Saints hitter to collect a hit with a single to left-center loading the bases. An RBI fielder's choice by Shuffield made it 10-2 and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly giving the Saints an 11-2 lead. Shuffield went 2-5 with three RBI.

The Mud Hens added a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Andrew Navigato.

Saints starter Adam Plutko went 5.1 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six. Saints pitchers fanned 14 Mud Hens hitters.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday evening at 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Fifth Third Field. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (NR) to the mound against Mud Hens LHP Brant Hurter (1-3, 5.49). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

