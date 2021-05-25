Walk-off Passed Ball Wins it for Pigs
May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - A passed ball by catcher Jett Bandy in the bottom of the tenth inning secured the win for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-7) on Tuesday night as they won 6-5 over the Worcester Red Sox (11-8). Edgar Cabral was the winning run with Ruben Tejada at the plate.
Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the IronPigs in the top of the fourth inning against David Parkinson. Yairo Munoz hit an RBI triple to score Michael Chavis and Marcus Wilson hit an RBI single to score Munoz. The Pigs got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan Cordell homered Stephen Gonsalves. The home run was Cordell's fourth of the season.
Lehigh Valley took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mickey Moniak hit a two-run triple off Gonsalves to score Travis Jankowski and Ruben Tejada. The triple for Moniak was his second of the season.
Parkinson struck out seven batters over five innings and allowed just two runs. Enyel De Los Santos tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four batters. Tejada extended the Pigs' lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when he hit an RBI single against Colten Brewer to score Jankowski.
The Woo Sox rallied in the top of the ninth inning against Damon Jones and Neftali Feliz (2-1). Michael Gettys hit an RBI double off Jones to score Munoz. Cesar Puello followed up with a game-tying double against Feliz to score Gettys.
Worcester took a 5-4 lead in the top of the tenth inning as Bandy scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Arauz. Cabral was able to tie the game in the bottom of the tenth inning with an RBI single to score Darick Hall against Marcus Walden (1-2).
The IronPigs and Woo Sox return to action on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021
- Three Hits, Three Runs Bury Indy in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Held to Two Runs in 4-2 Loss at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Walk-off Passed Ball Wins it for Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Homer Three Times in Win over Clippers - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Rally Again, But Fall Short at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall in Tuesday's Opener to Tides 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Beat Wings, 5-2, Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Fall in Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Halt Late Rally to Escape with 2-1 Win - Louisville Bats
- Hens Pitching Prevails in 2-1 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- First Bark in the Park of 2021 is Wednesday, May 26 - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-6) at Omaha Storm Chasers (10-7) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- 2019 MiLB Gold Glove Winner, Mark Contreras, Promoted to Saints Outfield - St. Paul Saints
- Free Hot Dogs at Redbirds Friday Night Games in June? Yes, Please - Memphis Redbirds
- August Baseball at Victory Field Highlighted MVP's CareerÃÂ - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Announce 100% Capacity in June - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 25, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 25, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- First Horizon Park to Host Tennessee Honey Festival on October 3 - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Return Home Tonight for 12-Game Homestand - Louisville Bats
- Single-Game Tickets for June 1-13 Bulls Home Games Now on Sale - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Haskell Suite Level - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Walk-off Passed Ball Wins it for Pigs
- Randolph Named Triple-A East Player of Week
- IronPigs claim series win over Syracuse
- Syracuse tops Lehigh Valley in walk-off
- Medina strong as Pigs beat Mets