Walk-off Passed Ball Wins it for Pigs

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, PA) - A passed ball by catcher Jett Bandy in the bottom of the tenth inning secured the win for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-7) on Tuesday night as they won 6-5 over the Worcester Red Sox (11-8). Edgar Cabral was the winning run with Ruben Tejada at the plate.

Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the IronPigs in the top of the fourth inning against David Parkinson. Yairo Munoz hit an RBI triple to score Michael Chavis and Marcus Wilson hit an RBI single to score Munoz. The Pigs got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan Cordell homered Stephen Gonsalves. The home run was Cordell's fourth of the season.

Lehigh Valley took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mickey Moniak hit a two-run triple off Gonsalves to score Travis Jankowski and Ruben Tejada. The triple for Moniak was his second of the season.

Parkinson struck out seven batters over five innings and allowed just two runs. Enyel De Los Santos tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four batters. Tejada extended the Pigs' lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when he hit an RBI single against Colten Brewer to score Jankowski.

The Woo Sox rallied in the top of the ninth inning against Damon Jones and Neftali Feliz (2-1). Michael Gettys hit an RBI double off Jones to score Munoz. Cesar Puello followed up with a game-tying double against Feliz to score Gettys.

Worcester took a 5-4 lead in the top of the tenth inning as Bandy scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Arauz. Cabral was able to tie the game in the bottom of the tenth inning with an RBI single to score Darick Hall against Marcus Walden (1-2).

The IronPigs and Woo Sox return to action on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

