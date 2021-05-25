Bats Return Home Tonight for 12-Game Homestand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field tonight (Tuesday, May 25) for a 12-game homestand against the Toledo Mud Hens (May 25-30) and St. Paul Saints (June 1-6).

The homestand is highlighted by the Bats' Memorial Day Eve Postgame Fireworks Show, which is scheduled to begin following the conclusion of Sunday's 6:30 p.m. game against Toledo (May 30).

The Bats also announced that fans who have received vaccinations for COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks inside the ballpark during home games. Please note, fans who have not received vaccinations are still asked to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking inside the park.

TUESDAY, MAY 25 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

$1 Menu Night.

Presented by Meijer, Pepsi & iHeart Radio.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Sluggerita Wednesday.

Presented by Number JUAN Tequila.

THURSDAY, MAY 27 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, Live Music.

Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio.

FRIDAY, MAY 28 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Friday Family Four Pack.

Presented by Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer & Cattleman's Roadhouse.

SATURDAY, MAY 29 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

"Party at the Park," "Mystery Bobblehead" Ticket Package.

Presented by Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips.

SUNDAY, MAY 30 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Memorial Day Eve Postgame Fireworks Show, Kids Eat Free.

Presented by LG&E, Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA.

