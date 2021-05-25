Single-Game Tickets for June 1-13 Bulls Home Games Now on Sale

DURHAM - The Durham Bulls have announced single-game tickets for home games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park from June 1-13 are now on sale. Ticket information for future games will be announced as the season progresses. The Bulls have also announced several policy changes that will take effect starting on June 1.

Consistent with CDC and NC health official guidelines, the Bulls no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks while attending an event at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Non-vaccinated fans are asked and encouraged to continue wearing masks at all times when not eating or drinking. No proof of vaccination will be required, and fans are asked to make the right choice for their own safety and for the safety of others around them.

On May 14, Governor Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mask requirements for outdoor venues. As a result, in line with our health officials guidance, the DBAP will open to full capacity starting on June 1. The Bulls will provide socially distant, pod style seating in certain seating sections on a first-come first-serve basis for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday home games until further notice for fans who wish to remain socially distanced.

A full list of health and safety measures can be found online at milb.com/durham/ballpark/covid19-policies.

Upcoming promotions at Durham Bulls Athletic Park include the return of Friday Night Fireworks presented by BioMerieux (June 4 and June 11), Wrestling Night (June 4), Bark in the Park (June 9), 80's Game Show Night (June 11) and Juneteenth Series (June 12 and June 13). Fans can view the fill list of promotions at durhambulls.com.

Following their six-game road series in Jacksonville, the Bulls are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 1 to start a six-game homestand versus the Norfolk Tides. First pitch of that series is scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

