First Bark in the Park of 2021 is Wednesday, May 26

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Bark in the Park is BACK! Red Wings fans can purchase GA tickets for just $10 in advance ($12 day of game) while all good boys and girls are FREE!

Fans with dogs will enter Frontier Field using the Plymouth Avenue gates and proceed directly into our Dog Section in left-center field AND the grass berm down the 3rd base line. This section is an unvaccinated/socially distanced section.

Due to Covid restrictions, we will not be able to host our pre-game, on-field dog parades in 2021.

Fans can purchase tickets for this section in advance of game day for $10 by calling (585) 423-WING (9464), at the Red Wings Ticket Office or online at RedWingsBaseball.com. No additional ticket is needed for your dog.

MORE INFO ON BARK IN THE PARK GAMES:

* All dogs must be leashed and under the control of their owner in the Dog Section on the left field berm or beyond the left-center field fence.

* Chairs and access to water will be provided.

* Bags and receptacles will not be provided. Each owner is responsible for picking up after their dog.

* Please take into account any high heat/humidity weather conditions before taking any pet outside for an extended period of time.

More Bark in the Park games will be announced later this season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.