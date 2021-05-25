2019 MiLB Gold Glove Winner, Mark Contreras, Promoted to Saints Outfield

ST. PAUL, MN - The Twins promoted outfielder Mark Contreras from Double-A Wichita to St. Paul on Tuesday. Contreras, 26, has spent parts of the last two seasons at Double-A, and joins the Saints for his first promotion to a Triple-A roster.

Contreras started the 2021 season with the Wichita Wind Surge, hitting .254 with four doubles and two home runs through 18 games this season. The Moreno Valley, CA native already has a six-game hit streak under his belt, from May 16-22, hitting both of his home runs this season in that span. He also had a stretch of four straight games with an RBI within that streak.

In 2019, the University of California-Riverside product started in the Florida State League with Fort Myers and played 27 games before being promoted to Double-A Pensacola. Contreras went on to finish the season with the Blue Wahoos, hitting .247 and set a career-high with 10 homers. He also went on to win a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove by not committing an error in 784.1 innings in the outfield between Fort Myers and Pensacola.

The 2018 season started strong for Contreras, where he hit .440 in seven games with Cedar Rapids before earning the promotion to Fort Myers. While with the Miracle he had a career-high 15 doubles and collected another career-best with 39 RBI.

Over the course of his four-year career, Contreras has committed just five errors in a total of 2,043.2 innings, which checks out to a .998 fielding percentage. His last error was 1,059 days ago on July 1st, 2018.

Contreras was drafted in the ninth round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, and has spent the entirety of his career with the Twins organization.

Andrew Albers has been placed on the temporary inactive list as he pitches for Canada in the Olympic qualifying round.

The Saints roster now consists of 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players, with two players on the injured list and one on the temporary inactive list.

