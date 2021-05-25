Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, May 25th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (8-10) at Gwinnett Stripers (9-9) Game 1 of 6

Coolray Field / Gwinnett, GA Game #19 of 120 / Road Game #7 of 60

RHP Angel Rondón (0-2, 7.98 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped the final game of their series against the Louisville Bats by a score of 8-3. The loss snapped the 'Birds four-game winning streak. Louisville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the game and never trailed. Memphis scored all three of its runs on the afternoon on solo home runs. Lars Nootbaar went deep twice and Kramer Robertson launched his second home run of the season. Even with the loss, the Redbirds took four of the six games in the series against Louisville.

Today's Starter: Angel Rondón will make his fourth appearance and third start of the year for the Redbirds today. Rondón is coming off his best outing of the young season. Last Wednesday, he pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs in a game the 'Birds won against Louisville. That start made Rondón the first Redbirds starter to work into the seventh inning in 2021. The 23-year-old struggled in his first two appearances of the season, yielding a combined 11 earned runs in 8.1 innings. Rondón was the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 and is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline.

Louisville Starter: Kyle Wright will take the hill for Gwinnett this evening. Wright has made three starts for the Stripers this season and has yielded 11 earned runs in 14.2 innings. Wright also made one start for the Atlanta Braves on April 16 and gave up two runs in 4.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs. Wright made eight starts with Atlanta in 2020 and posted a 5.21 ERA on the season. He also made two starts for the Braves in the 2020 playoffs. He pitched against Miami in the NLDS and tossed 6.0-scoreless innings but struggled in the NLCS against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs in 0.2 innings. The 25-year-old was taken by Atlanta with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds developed a flair for the dramatic in their series win over Louisville. Between Wednesday and Saturday, the 'Birds put together a four-game win streak, all of the comeback variety. Memphis also had walk-off wins on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Each of the four wins in the series were by one run.

Nootbaar the Star: Lars Nootbaar has been on fire over his last 11 games. During that stretch, Nootbaar is 14-40 (.350) with four HR, 13 RBI , and 13 runs. Nootbaar hit all four of his home runs in the series against Louisville including two in the game on Sunday. Since May 9, Nootbaar is tied for first in Triple-A East in runs, third in RBI, third in OBP, third in OPS, fifth in SLG, tied for fifth in HR, and tied for ninth in AVG.

Repping the Stars and Stripes: Matthew Liberatore was named to USA Baseball's Olympic Training Camp roster on Sunday. Team USA will cut its roster from 28 to 26 players on May 30. Those 26 players will compete for the Americas Qualifier from May 31-June 5 in Florida. The winner of the event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics while the second and third-place finishers will get another chance at the Final Qualifier in Mexico. Liberatore will be on the Temporary Inactive list while he is with Team USA.

Shutting the Door: The Redbirds bullpen was dominant during the four-game winning streak last week. From Wednesday-Saturday, the Memphis bullpen did not allow a run in 13 consecutive innings.

A New Opponent: This series is the first all-time between the Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers. Gwinnett had been a member of the International League since 2009 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Southeast Division in 2021. Memphis had been a member of the Pacific Coast League since 1998.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.