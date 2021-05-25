Sounds Homer Three Times in Win over Clippers

NASHVILLE - Zach Green, Hernán Pérez and Pablo Reyes all went deep to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. The Sounds extended their win streak to seven games.

Nashville got on the board in the third inning and took a commanding 4-0 lead on a two-RBI double from Dustin Peterson and a two-run homer from Green.

Pérez hit his third home run of the season in the sixth to give the Sounds a 5-0 advantage. Nashville extended their lead to 7-0 in the seventh as Reyes hit a sacrifice fly and Peterson drove in a run with a single.

The Clippers scored two runs in the eighth on RBI-doubles from Gavin Collins and Andrés Giménez to cut Nashville's advantage to 7-2.

The Sounds took an 8-2 lead in the ninth as Reyes hit his first home run for Nashville.

Nashville starter Wade LeBlanc allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, struck out four and walked one. Bobby Wahl (MLB rehab) gave up the two eighth inning runs to halt the Sounds bullpen scoreless streak at 18 innings.

Game two of the six-game series in Columbus is Wednesday night at 6:05 central time. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (1-0, 3.18) starts for Nashville against right-hander Triston McKenzie (NR) for Columbus.

Post-Game Notes

Wade LeBlanc's 6.0 innings is the longest start by a Sounds pitcher this season.

Nashville is 4-1 against left-handed pitchers.

The Sounds posted their first multi-homer game this season since May 18 vs. Gwinnett.

Nashville has won a season-best seven straight games and 13 of their last 16.

The Sounds tied a season-high with four runs scored in an inning (4x, last - 7th inning, 5/18 vs. Gwinnett).

