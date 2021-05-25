Sounds Homer Three Times in Win over Clippers
May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Zach Green, Hernán Pérez and Pablo Reyes all went deep to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. The Sounds extended their win streak to seven games.
Nashville got on the board in the third inning and took a commanding 4-0 lead on a two-RBI double from Dustin Peterson and a two-run homer from Green.
Pérez hit his third home run of the season in the sixth to give the Sounds a 5-0 advantage. Nashville extended their lead to 7-0 in the seventh as Reyes hit a sacrifice fly and Peterson drove in a run with a single.
The Clippers scored two runs in the eighth on RBI-doubles from Gavin Collins and Andrés Giménez to cut Nashville's advantage to 7-2.
The Sounds took an 8-2 lead in the ninth as Reyes hit his first home run for Nashville.
Nashville starter Wade LeBlanc allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, struck out four and walked one. Bobby Wahl (MLB rehab) gave up the two eighth inning runs to halt the Sounds bullpen scoreless streak at 18 innings.
Game two of the six-game series in Columbus is Wednesday night at 6:05 central time. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (1-0, 3.18) starts for Nashville against right-hander Triston McKenzie (NR) for Columbus.
Post-Game Notes
Wade LeBlanc's 6.0 innings is the longest start by a Sounds pitcher this season.
Nashville is 4-1 against left-handed pitchers.
The Sounds posted their first multi-homer game this season since May 18 vs. Gwinnett.
Nashville has won a season-best seven straight games and 13 of their last 16.
The Sounds tied a season-high with four runs scored in an inning (4x, last - 7th inning, 5/18 vs. Gwinnett).
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021
- Three Hits, Three Runs Bury Indy in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Held to Two Runs in 4-2 Loss at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Walk-off Passed Ball Wins it for Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Homer Three Times in Win over Clippers - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Rally Again, But Fall Short at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall in Tuesday's Opener to Tides 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Beat Wings, 5-2, Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Fall in Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Halt Late Rally to Escape with 2-1 Win - Louisville Bats
- Hens Pitching Prevails in 2-1 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- First Bark in the Park of 2021 is Wednesday, May 26 - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-6) at Omaha Storm Chasers (10-7) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- 2019 MiLB Gold Glove Winner, Mark Contreras, Promoted to Saints Outfield - St. Paul Saints
- Free Hot Dogs at Redbirds Friday Night Games in June? Yes, Please - Memphis Redbirds
- August Baseball at Victory Field Highlighted MVP's CareerÃÂ - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Announce 100% Capacity in June - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 25, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 25, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- First Horizon Park to Host Tennessee Honey Festival on October 3 - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Return Home Tonight for 12-Game Homestand - Louisville Bats
- Single-Game Tickets for June 1-13 Bulls Home Games Now on Sale - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Haskell Suite Level - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.