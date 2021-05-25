Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Haskell Suite Level

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will rename the third level of 121 Financial Ballpark the Haskell Suite Level, the club announced Tuesday. The new partnership secures the third level of 121 Financial Ballpark naming rights for Haskell, a global architecture, engineering, construction and consulting firm founded and headquartered in Jacksonville.

"We are thrilled to further our partnership with Haskell in renaming the third level of 121 Financial Ballpark the Haskell Suite Level," said Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby. "The Jumbo Shrimp and Haskell have a shared commitment to delivering excellent customer service while also creating positive change in Northeast Florida. We look forward to continuing to grow an already prosperous partnership and creatively finding ways to better our local community in Jacksonville."

The Haskell Suite Level is one of several privately funded ballpark improvements in which the Jumbo Shrimp have invested more than $2.2 million in the first six years of Fast Forward Sports Group ownership. Each remodeled ballpark suite is fully furnished and features air conditioning, indoor bar seating and serving areas. Suites also include outdoor seating on the balcony overlooking the field, all under the stadium roof.

"Haskell is pleased to partner with the Jumbo Shrimp who continue to invest in a world-class baseball franchise and exceptional game day experience," said John-Paul Saenz, Chief Operating Officer at Haskell. "The Haskell Suite Level provides a unique and enhanced venue for our Haskell team members and clients to enjoy."

