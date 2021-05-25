Redbirds Rally Again, But Fall Short at Gwinnett

GWINNETT, Georgia - The Memphis Redbirds once again rallied in the ninth to tie the score late, but ran out of pixie dust this time. The Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) scored a lone run in the bottom of the ninth, walking off as 2-1 winners at Coolray Field on a warm May night in Georgia.

Until the ninth inning, the game was a pitcher's duel. The first eight innings of the game featured one combined run and nine combined hits. Orlando Arcia's solo shot in the bottom of the third inning marked the game's only scoring in the initial eight innings.

Angel Rondón was sharp in his starting role for the Redbirds (8-11) on Tuesday night. The right-hander surrendered just two hits in his five innings of work, adding five strikeouts. Rondón has gone a combined 11.1 innings in his last two outings, allowing a total of just three earned runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts.

Andrew Miller made his first appearance rehabbing from St. Louis, working a calm and cool 1-2-3 sixth inning with a strikeout. Miller hasn't appeared for the Cardinals since late April. He's recovering from a right-foot toe blister.

Roel Ramirez was precise again out of the bullpen for the 'Birds, tossing two scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and two strikeouts. The right-hander also worked two scoreless frames over the weekend (on Saturday night) against Louisville.

In the ninth, the rally machine for Memphis got cranked up again. With one out, José Rondón singled to center field on a two-strike pitch, promptly moving to second on Ali Sánchez's walk. Then, Conner Capel laced a single into the right-center field gap, knotting the game up at one. The Redbirds have rallied back from a deficit to at least tie the game in six of their last seven games.

However, Gwinnett (10-9) wouldn't be denied on this Tuesday night. The Stripers loaded the bases with one out, and then Sean Kazmar, Jr. grounded a single into left field to score Travis Demeritte and snap the team's six-game losing streak.

