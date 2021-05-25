Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-6) at Omaha Storm Chasers (10-7)

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #18 / Road #12: Indianapolis Indians (11-6) at Omaha Storm Chasers (10-7)

PROBABLES: RHP Chad Kuhl (MLB Rehab; 0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 6.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians fell just short of a comeback in a 5-4 loss at St. Paul to end the six-game series on Sunday. Facing a 5-1 deficit early after a three-run Saints first inning, Indianapolis' bats came alive for three runs in the eighth. RHP Beau Sulser took his first loss of the season after surrendering all five St. Paul runs, only two earned, in 4.0 innings. Shea Spitzbarth, Braeden Ogle and Geoff Hartlieb combined to hold the Saints to one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts over the final 4.0 innings. 1B Christian Bethancourt, SS T.J. Rivera and DH Ke'Bryan Hayes combined for all the Indians runs driven in and, along with 2B Ethan Paul, all had multi-hit games.

HAYES HOMERS: Major league rehabber Ke'Bryan Hayes, as the designated hitter in the second game of his rehab assignment, went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI on Sunday at St. Paul. Facing a 5-1 deficit, his two-run shot out to right field in the eighth inning brought the Indians within two of the Saints. Hayes is now 3-for-6 during his rehab assignment. The 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 4 with a left wrist injury and was moved to the 60-day IL on May 9. He began the season as Pittsburgh's Opening Day third baseman and homered in his first at-bat of the season on April 1 at Chicago (NL). Hayes exited Pittsburgh's April 3 game at Chicago (NL) with the wrist injury after he walked in his only plate appearance.

BETHANCOURT BATS: Christian Bethancourt currently leads the Indians with six multi-hit games this season after only playing with Indianapolis for 10 games. The catcher-turned-first baseman has been one of Indy's most consistent hitters, hitting safely in eight of his 10 games played with a .349 (15-for-43) average, five extra-base hits and six RBI. On Sunday at St. Paul, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. His career Triple-A average now sits at .300 (299-for-997) in 288 games.

CLUTCH HITTING: Against St. Paul over the past seven days, the Indians hit .295 (64-for-217) to lead the Triple-A East within that time span. After hitting 13 home runs in the homestand vs. Toledo, the Indians offense flipped and hit 17 doubles to four home runs in the six games at St. Paul. From May 11-16, 20 of the Indians 31 runs scored were via the home run. Last week, only six of 31 runs scored were from the long ball. All five of the Indians double-digit hit games this season came at St. Paul.

TONIGHT: The Indians road trip continues tonight as they face off against the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first time since 1997. RHP Chad Kuhl will make his second MLB rehab start with Indianapolis vs. LHP Daniel Lynch, who has made one start with Omaha and three with Kansas City so far this season. The Indians currently hold a one-game division lead over Omaha after winning nine of their last 12 games. In that same stretch dating back to May 11, Omaha is 6-5.

KUHL REHABBING: Chad Kuhl takes the mound for the Indians tonight in his second rehab start this season. Last time out on a strict pitch count, he tossed 3.0 efficient innings with one hit, one walk and five strikeouts. He was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22 with right shoulder discomfort. In four starts with the Pirates to open the 2021 season, he went 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA (11er/15.2ip) and 14 strikeouts. The 28-year-old's journey to the big leagues went through the Circle City prior to making his debut in 2016. During that Triple-A campaign in 2016, he went 6-3 with a 2.37 ERA (22er/83.2ip) in 16 games.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION RIVALRY, RENEWED: The Indians and then-Omaha Royals played each other as part of the American Association from 1969-97. According to Omaha's records in that time frame, Indianapolis leads the all-time series, 280-265 (.514). Since 1988 (Indianapolis' records), the Indians are leading Omaha 87-69 (.558) with a 55-23 record (.705) in the Circle City. The two teams met in the American Association Championship series four times, with the Indians taking the 1982, '88 and '89 series. Per Omaha's records, the Indians lead, 11-9, in the postseason.

NO-HITTING OMAHA: On May 24, 1974, 47 years ago yesterday, Indians right-handed pitcher Tom Carroll threw the Indians first and only no-hitter vs. Omaha in history. In a full 9.0-inning contest, he walked two and struck out five to earn his third win of the season with the hitless 2-0 victory. It was the Indians seventh no-hitter in history and the first 9.0-inning no-no since Gary Peters on July 24, 1959 vs. Minneapolis. Ken Griffey was the starting right fielder in the 1974 game and doubled for his only hit. Designated hitter Ed Armbrister went 2-for-3 and drove in both the Indians runs.

CLEAN SWEEP: The Indians last visited Omaha from Aug. 1-4, 1997 when the team played at Rosenblatt Stadium - the largest MiLB stadium at the time with a capacity of 22,000. During that four-game series, the Indians swept the then-Royals by scoring eight-plus runs in each of the four games. The sweep gave Indianapolis a nine-game winning streak against Omaha to close out the 1997 head-to-head series, which the Indians won, 15-3.

