Bulls Plate Thirteen Unanswered, Broil Jumbo Shrimp 13-5
May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bulls center fielder Josh Lowe homered and drove in five runs as Durham scored thirteen straight runs and pounded out a season-high nineteen hits to erase an early five-run deficit in their 13-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Field.
After Jacksonville grabbed an early 5-0 advantage, the Bulls narrowed their deficit to one with a four-run fifth frame highlighted by Brujan's two-run double to right-center and Lowe's RBI single to right. Lowe later gave Durham the lead courtesy of his two-run single to center in the fifth, before the Bulls adding four more scores in the seventh with six consecutive hits, including a solo shot from 2B Esteban Quiroz and RBI singles from C Joseph Odom and SS Wander Franco. RF Nathan Lukes one inning later extended Durham's margin to 11-5 with a run-scoring single before Lowe put an exclamation mark on the Bulls' night with his two-run shot in the ninth.
All nine Durham batters in the order recorded at least one hit and reached base twice, with seven recording at least two hits. With two more longballs tonight, the Bulls have totaled 37 home runs in 19 games this year, and have gone deep in 17 of those 19 contests.
Durham righty David Hess (3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 K) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, and combined with Drew Rasmussen (1.0 IP, 2 K), Chris Mazza (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) and Sean Poppen (1.0 IP, K) to silence Jacksonville over the final six shutout frames. Jumbo Shrimp lefty Jake Fishman (1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to continue their series on Wednesday evening in Jacksonville, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm ET. LHP Dietrich Enns (0-0, 3.60) is expected to toe the rubber for the Bulls, while Jacksonville is anticipated to counter with LHP Daniel Castano (0-1, 8.38).
The Bulls are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 1 to start a six-game homestand versus the Norfolk Tides. First pitch of that series is scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that series, as well as for Durham's six-game homestand with Charlotte between June 8-13, will be available starting Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00am ET at durhambulls.com.
