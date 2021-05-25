Eickhoff Leads Syracuse to 5-2 Win over Rochester
May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff threw six scoreless innings and hit a two-run home run as the Mets beat the Rochester Red Wings, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The home run is the first hit by a pitcher in Frontier Field's 24-season history.
Syracuse (5-14) opened the scoring up in the top of the third inning. With one out, Cody Bohanek tripled to the left-field corner. Eickhoff followed with a 404-foot home run to left-center field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. The inning then continued with a Mason Williams double. Two batters later, with two outs, Sebastian Elizalde doubled to score Williams to give Syracuse a 3-0 edge. David Thompson followed with another double, scoring Elizalde to extend the Syracuse advantage to 4-0.
Rochester (4-15) was stymied at the plate. Eickhoff allowed just four hits and one walk in his six scoreless innings on the mound while striking out three batters. Eickhoff is the first Syracuse pitcher to throw six scoreless innings in a game this season.
The Red Wings got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Adrian Sanchez and Ali Castillo both singled, putting runners on first and second base. Alec Keller then grounded a ball back to the mound, but Mets reliever Seth Lugo made an errant throw into center field that allowed Sanchez to score from second, trimming the Syracuse lead to three, 4-1.
Rochester pulled closer in the eighth. With one out, Daniel Palka singled, and Yasmany Tomás walked. After a Tres Barrera pop out, Sanchez singled, scoring Palka to make it a 4-2 ballgame.
The Mets responded in the top of the ninth though. With one out, Quinn Brodey crushed a ball over the right-field wall for a solo home run that gave the Mets a three-run lead, 5-2.
Syracuse and Rochester continue their six-game series with the second game on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Rochester.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021
- It Truly Is Heaven as Saints Crush Iowa Cubs, 17-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Rally Past RailRiders, 5-2, to Close the Gap in Northeast Standings - Buffalo Bisons
- Eickhoff Leads Syracuse to 5-2 Win over Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Plate Thirteen Unanswered, Broil Jumbo Shrimp 13-5 - Durham Bulls
- Three Hits, Three Runs Bury Indy in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Held to Two Runs in 4-2 Loss at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Walk-off Passed Ball Wins it for Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Homer Three Times in Win over Clippers - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Rally Again, But Fall Short at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall in Tuesday's Opener to Tides 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Beat Wings, 5-2, Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Fall in Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Halt Late Rally to Escape with 2-1 Win - Louisville Bats
- Hens Pitching Prevails in 2-1 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- First Bark in the Park of 2021 is Wednesday, May 26 - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-6) at Omaha Storm Chasers (10-7) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- 2019 MiLB Gold Glove Winner, Mark Contreras, Promoted to Saints Outfield - St. Paul Saints
- Free Hot Dogs at Redbirds Friday Night Games in June? Yes, Please - Memphis Redbirds
- August Baseball at Victory Field Highlighted MVP's CareerÃÂ - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Announce 100% Capacity in June - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 25, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 25, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- First Horizon Park to Host Tennessee Honey Festival on October 3 - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Return Home Tonight for 12-Game Homestand - Louisville Bats
- Single-Game Tickets for June 1-13 Bulls Home Games Now on Sale - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Haskell Suite Level - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Eickhoff Leads Syracuse to 5-2 Win over Rochester
- Mets Lose Series Finale to IronPigs, 7-2, on Sunday Afternoon
- Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 9-8, in Walk-Off Win on Saturday Night
- Mets Late Rally Not Enough as IronPigs' Pitching Leads Lehigh Valley to 8-4 Win over Syracuse
- Thompson Homers and Mets Pitching Shines as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 5-3, on Thursday Night