Clippers Announce 100% Capacity in June

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers are pleased to announce that Huntington Park will be open to fans at 100% capacity beginning Monday, June 15th.

Clippers President & GM Ken Schnacke: "It's been a long time getting back to being able to welcome ALL fans into Huntington Park on a nightly basis, and we are so grateful for all the great cooperation and guidance we have had along the way....we want everyone to stay safe when they come back to Huntington Park, and we welcome everyone back when they feel comfortable coming to see us."

While there will be no official mask or social distancing requirements, fans can still wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so.

In conjunction with the full opening of Huntington Park, Tuesday June 15th will be the first Tansky Tuesday's Dime-A-Dog Night since September of 2019.

Tickets to all areas at Huntington Park for the remainder of 2021 Clippers home games will go on sale June 1st at 10:00am.

The June schedule begins with a six-game series against the Toledo Mudhens June 15th through 20th and continues with a series against the St Paul Saints, who make their first ever visit to Huntington Park June 22nd through the 27th.

The following promotions will be celebrated throughout the 2021 season at Huntington Park:

TUESDAYS - TANSKY Tuesday's Dime-a-Dog nights

WEDNESDAYS- "Dollar Days" featuring regular hot dogs, small popcorn, 12oz soda, Chery's Cookies and potato chips for ONLY $1 each

We also welcome Military Members and First Responders who can purchase up to 4 reserve seat tickets for only $5 per ticket.

THURSDAYS- "Thirsty Thursday" and "Veleros Nights" Drink Specials on Soda, Beer and Margaritas.

FRIDAYS- "$5 Fridays". All 16oz Beers are $5.00, Cups of wine are $5.00 and Donato's Slice of Pizza and a small soda for $5.00 available at the Donato's stand.

SUNDAYS- FAMILY DAYS with reserved seating for families for $25 or general grandstand seating for $15 per family.

The full 2021 promotion schedule will be released soon on the Clippers website.

It is with great joy that the Columbus Clippers say WELCOME BACK CLIPPERS FANS!

For tickets and information, call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com.

