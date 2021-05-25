Free Hot Dogs at Redbirds Friday Night Games in June? Yes, Please

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee- The Memphis Redbirds are excited to announce a brand-new promotion for Friday night games in June at AutoZone Park. Starting Friday, June 4, every fan that comes through the gates will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, soda, and bag of chips.

This giveaway will continue on Friday, June 11 when the Redbirds host the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch is once again scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

"After a great homestand back at full capacity, we wanted to continue to celebrate the return of baseball as we head into the first weeks of summer," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than to give away the one food synonymous with the ballpark."

The free hot dog, chip and soda giveaway on Friday nights in June continues a string of food-filled fun at AutoZone Park. On Saturday nights in June (the 5th and 12th), Nate's Spectacular Cookout Specialty Ticket gives fans a free hamburger, hot dog, a bag of chips, a cookie and a soda. This deal starts at just $20 and can be purchased on an individual-game basis.

Tickets for all upcoming Redbirds home games can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com/tickets, or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for all premium and group areas also remain on sale.

Last week, the team announced that in accordance with the latest Shelby County Health Directive, AutoZone Park can return to full capacity beginning immediately. Fans will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas. However, fans will be required to use a mask while accessing the indoor common areas per the City of Memphis' rules on City-owned facilities. Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.

All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.