Wahlin OT Winner Completes Comeback vs. Iowa

November 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita mounted a late comeback on Saturday night, pulling out a 3-2 overtime victory over Iowa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jake Wahlin scored just 16 seconds into the extra session to help the Thunder climb out of a 2-0 deficit for their third-straight overtime win.

Jay Dickman and Michal Stinil recorded goals while Stefan Fournier and Billy Constantinou each had helpers. Evan Buitenhuis claimed his second-straight win, stopping 30 shots.

After a scoreless first, Tommy Parrottino put the Heartlanders on the board at 10:58 of the second. He redirected a pass from Michael Pastujov and beat Buitenhuis to make it 1-0.

At 17:23, Cole Stallard stole a puck behind the Wichita net and tucked home a shot to make it 2-0.

Stinil cut the lead to one in the third with a power play tally. Wichita moved the puck around the perimeter. He unloaded a shot from the left circle to beat Hunter Jones for his first of the season.

Buitenhuis was lifted for the extra attacker with over a minute left in regulation. The Thunder pulled even at 18:59 when Dickman found a loose puck near the edge of the right circle and beat Jones to tie the game.

Just 16 seconds into overtime, Wahlin received a pass from Timur Ibragimov at the right circle and tallied his second of the season.

Wichita has won three-straight games and each of those contests finished in overtime.

Dickman has goals in back-to-back games. Billy Constantinou has five assists in his last three outings. Brayden Watts has four points in his last two contests. Stefan Fournier has points in three-straight. Cole MacDonald has four points in his last three games.

Wichita was 1-for-2 on the power play. Iowa was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes out their third-straight three-in-three tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Thunder closes out their third-straight three-in-three tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

