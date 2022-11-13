The Perfect Opportunity to Bounce Back

Despite a strong performance against the Jacksonville Icemen last night, the Lions fell 5-2: A three-goal outburst in the span of less than two minutes late in the third period did the team in. Head coach Éric Bélanger and his players will be looking to bounce back quickly as they take on the Orlando Solar Bears this afternoon. The Florida-based team is on a roll recently, having won their last two games. With only two wins in nine games this season, Trois-Rivières needs to find a way to solidify their defense, which has already surrendered 40 goals. This becomes a must-watch game as our Lions are desperate to rediscover their winning ways. The game will be broadcast on Flosports: Puck drop is 3:00 p.m. this afternoon!

Players to watch

Coming from the AHL's Laval Rocket last week, forward Brennan Saulnier had a difficult first game, having been assessed a game misconduct and a two-game suspension. There's no question he'll want to bounce back and contribute to the Lions' quest to start a winning streak. Number 23 recorded eight points in eight games with the Reading Royals last year.

Orlando Solar Bears right winger Ross Olsson is having an excellent start to the season with 4-4-8 totals in eight games. The Lions defense will have to be mindful of him this afternoon as he is a constant threat in the offensive zone

