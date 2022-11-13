Blades with a Comeback Win in Greenville

Florida Everblades goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick stops a shot against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC. - The Florida Everblades with a comeback win late in the third period in Bon Secours Wellness Arena to shut down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

After Greenville opened up the afternoon's scoring, the Blades got themselves on the board with a goal from forward Kobe Roth. The early third period goal is Roth's second goal on the season assisted by Blake Winiecki and Lukas Kälble. Rookie forward Nathan Staios notched his first goal this season while putting the Blades up by one late in the third period. Staios' powerplay goal was assisted by Dominic Franco and Robert Calisti. Forward Oliver Chau took advantage of Greenville's empty net and tallied his second goal this season.

The Blades penalty kill went 2/2 while the powerplay went 1/3.

Goalie Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 37 of 38 shots and recorded his second win of the season making him today's #1 star of the game.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

2:49 Greenville Inamoto 1 (A. Beauchamp, N. Pavlychev)

2nd Period

No scoring

3rd Period

5:11 Florida K. Roth 2 (B. Winiecki, L. Kälble)

16:02 Florida N. Staios 1 (R. Calisti, D. Franco)

18:42 Florida O. Chau 2 (L. Koper)

GOALTENDERS

GVL - Michael Mcniven, 23 Saves

FLA - Evan Fitzpatrick, 37 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Greenville 38, Florida 26

Power Plays - Greenville 0/2, Florida 1/3

Shorthanded Goals - Greenville 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Greenville 5 (13), Florida 4 (11)

NEWS AND NOTES

Florida's first win after trailling in the second period

Rookie Nathan Staios tallied his first professional goal

Austin Crossley tallied his second fight of the season, his first being Oct. 29

NEXT GAME

The Everblades are back in Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators for a 3 game home stand.

