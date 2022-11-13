Indy Defeats Kalamazoo Wings

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel finished off their weekend with a day game in Kalamazoo, attempting to wrap up the 3-in-3 road trip with a win. They did just that with a 2-1 victory, making them 3-for-3 against the Wings this season.

In a relatively quiet first period, there was just one penalty called on Kalamazoo's Ryan Cook for high sticking but the Wings were able to kill it off. At the end of the period, Indy was outshooting the Wings 11-2 marking Kalamazoo's worst period of the year in the shots column. Despite that, the opening frame ended with no goals.

With a pair of penalties for each team in the first half of the second period, the score remained the same at 0-0 as the goaltenders put on a show. Indy struck first despite being shorthanded while killing off a cross-checking penalty on Andrew Perrott. Nate Pionk had his first goal of the season on the rebound from a shot by Jan Mandat to put the Fuel up 1-0. That was the Fuel's fourth shorthanded goal of the season, proving yet again, special teams makes a huge difference to this team.

After a few penalties given to the Fuel, they were able to get another goal on the board, this time by Kirill Chaika with his first of the season. With an assist on that goal, Chad Yetman now has points through six games. The second period ended with the Fuel up 2-0.

The Wings broke the shutout with a power play goal by Justin Taylor just over five minutes into the third period and looked to gain some momentum with a series of Fuel penalties. The Wings did manage to put the puck in the net once more, but the whistle had already been blown and it was called not a goal. Time expired after that and the Fuel were able to take the win 2-1, and claim two points to total three out of a possible six on the weekend.

The Indy Fuel are back home Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets with their Thirsty Thursday promotion.

