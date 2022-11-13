Growlers Sweep Admirals with 5-3 Win

The Newfoundland Growlers made it a clean weekend sweep with a 5-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Derian Plouffe and Zach O'Brien each picked up a pair of goals with Plouffe scoring his first two of the season, while O'Brien scored his 100th ECHL goal with his first period tally. Joseph Murdaca made 25 saves to secure the victory in his first Growlers start.

Newfoundland stay at home for another three-game set starting on Wednesday night versus the Maine Mariners.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - D. Plouffe

2. NOR - D. Katic

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

