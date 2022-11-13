Growlers Sweep Admirals with 5-3 Win
November 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it a clean weekend sweep with a 5-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Derian Plouffe and Zach O'Brien each picked up a pair of goals with Plouffe scoring his first two of the season, while O'Brien scored his 100th ECHL goal with his first period tally. Joseph Murdaca made 25 saves to secure the victory in his first Growlers start.
Newfoundland stay at home for another three-game set starting on Wednesday night versus the Maine Mariners.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - D. Plouffe
2. NOR - D. Katic
3. NFL - Z. O'Brien
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2022
- Growlers Sweep Admirals with 5-3 Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - November 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- The Perfect Opportunity to Bounce Back - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (3:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads to Honor Nesbitt During Sunday Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Florida Ready to Rally in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Americans End Losing Streak - Allen Americans
- 'Clones Fight (Literally) Their Way to Franchise-Best Start - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wahlin OT Winner Completes Comeback vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Allen Defeated Utah 4-2 in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Best Steelheads in a Shootout, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Sweep Admirals with 5-3 Win
- Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1
- Growlers Rock Admirals 7-1
- Growlers Get Best of Mariners 5-2
- Growlers Outlast Mariners 3-1