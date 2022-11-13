ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Adirondack's Turcotte fined, suspended

Adirondack's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #109, Worcester at Adirondack, on Nov. 12.

Turcotte was assessed a match penalty for attempting to deliberately injure and opponent under Rule #21.1 at 11:46 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Turcotte will miss Adirondack's games vs. Greenville (Nov. 16) and at Reading (Nov. 18).

Allen's Blachman fined, suspended

Allen's Nico Blachman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #110, Utah at Allen, on Nov. 12.

Blachman is suspended for one game for his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 19:56 of the third period and one game under Rule #46.20 for receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Blachman will miss Allen's games at Cincinnati on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

Florida's McDonald fined

Florida's Kody McDonald has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #112, Florida at Greenville, on Nov. 12.

McDonald is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for head-butting at 20:00 of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

