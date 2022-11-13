Glads to Honor Nesbitt During Sunday Game

DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators face the Ghost Pirates today for the second time this season as Atlanta celebrates its former captain Derek Nesbitt with his number retirement ceremony during the first intermission. Oct. 23 at Gas South Arena marked the first-ever meeting between Atlanta and Savannah, and the Ghost Pirates claimed a 4-1 victory against a Gladiators squad playing their third game in as many days. Paul McAvoy scored the only goal of the game for Atlanta in the loss.

Scouting the Ghost Pirates

After winning their first four contests, the Ghost Pirates have dropped three of their last four, including their last two games. Rookie Pat Guay leads Savannah's offensive attack with 12 points (6G-6A) in eight games. In net, the Ghost Pirates have rotated Isaiah Seville, Darion Hanson, and Jordan Papirny.

Nesbitt Number Retirement

On Tuesday, the Gladiators announced Derek Nesbitt as Assistant Coach. Today, the team will honor the former captain by retiring his number 17 and unfurling his new banner in the rafters at Gas South Arena. Nesbitt leads the Gladiators in all-time games played (512), goals (166), assists (258), and points (424). The Seaforth, Ontario native skated nine seasons with the Gladiators, including five as captain. Nesbitt first turned pro with the Gladiators in 2005 and helped lead the team to the Kelly Cup Finals as a rookie. The forward played under Head Coach Jeff Pyle as a rookie in his first pro season and as a veteran in his final pro campaign in 2021-22.

Neiley Chasing Schell

Forward Eric Neiley needs one goal to pass Brad Schell and take over third place in all-time Gladiators goals. Neiley and Schell are currently tied with 79 career Gladiators goals. The 2022-23 campaign marks Neiley's fifth with Atlanta compared to Schell's seven seasons in a Glads uniform. Schell owns the record for most points by a Gladiator in a single season with 110 in 2006-07.

Power Play

The Gladiators have used the power play to great effect to start the 2022-23 season. Atlanta ranks second in the ECHL at 27.5% on the power play and is tied for the league lead with 11 power-play markers. Reece Vitelli leads the Gladiators with three power-play goals while Mike Pelech (2G-3A) and Kameron Kielly (0G-5A) lead all Gladiators with five power-play points each. Atlanta was 1-for-3 on the power play against South Carolina last Saturday and has now netted power-play tallies in their its four games. During the current hot stretch, the Glads are 7-for-19 on the man advantage for a 36.8% conversion rate.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Gas South Arena, - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Savannah Ghost Pirates

PROMOTION: The first 2,500 fans will receive a free Derek Nesbitt bobblehead. The Gladiators will also wear special "Derek Nesbitt" jerseys during warmups to be auctioned off during the game.

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

